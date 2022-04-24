Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 150,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,298. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

