Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $693.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

