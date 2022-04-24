Brokerages Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.

INDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 16,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.95. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $28.83.

In other news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

