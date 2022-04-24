Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phunware by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,313. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 12.68.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

