Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,958,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $474.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

