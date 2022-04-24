Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will report $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.93. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $6.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.