Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.44 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.30.

Shares of AVDX opened at 8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 8.73.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.