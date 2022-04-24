Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 138,912 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 341,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

