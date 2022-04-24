Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

