Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $289.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $290.90 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $234.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

