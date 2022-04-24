Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,773. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

