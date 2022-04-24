Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

