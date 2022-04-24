Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $228.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

