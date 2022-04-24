Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

MGTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 290,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,661. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $93.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

