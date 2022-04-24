Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 520,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,851. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 167.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.