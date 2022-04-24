Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.51. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $52,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.