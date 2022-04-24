Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BFS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

