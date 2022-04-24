Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 781,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,480. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.