Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will announce $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER opened at $0.80 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

