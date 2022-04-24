Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

NYSE WAL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 637,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,217 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

