Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $119.33

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

