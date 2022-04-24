Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $30.59

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,606. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

