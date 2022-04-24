Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.76 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.