Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. Bruker also posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. Bruker has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

