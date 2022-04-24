Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,655.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURBY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.49) to GBX 1,836 ($23.89) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.02) to GBX 1,850 ($24.07) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.27) to GBX 2,280 ($29.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

