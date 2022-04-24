Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZZUY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.48) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

