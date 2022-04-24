C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock valued at $182,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
AI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $76.85.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
