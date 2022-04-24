CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research firms have commented on CAIXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.85) to €2.95 ($3.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.04 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

