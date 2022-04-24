Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.72. Caleres reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $833.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

