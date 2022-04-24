Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

