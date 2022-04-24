Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

