Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

