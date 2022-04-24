Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $408.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.93 million to $414.80 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

CBOE opened at $114.11 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

