CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares to Split on Monday, May 2nd

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 2nd. The 1.30000001 split was announced on Monday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 2nd.

CIG opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

