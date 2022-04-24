Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 64,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,752. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $247.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.