Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $72.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 11,945,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470,568. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,844,000 after acquiring an additional 89,306 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,322,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 163,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

