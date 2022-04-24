Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

CNNB opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

