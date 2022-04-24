Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ CNNB opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.94.
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
