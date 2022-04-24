Citigroup Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $375.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.69.

NYSE:SAM traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.70. The stock had a trading volume of 475,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,963. Boston Beer has a one year low of $325.53 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.44 and its 200-day moving average is $447.25.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

