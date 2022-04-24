City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 178,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

