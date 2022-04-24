City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $683.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

