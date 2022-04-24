Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLZNY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

