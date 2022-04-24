Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the highest is $281.26 million. Cognex posted sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $69.18 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

