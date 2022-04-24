COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares to Split on Monday, May 2nd

Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. The 1.30000001 split was announced on Monday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CIG.C opened at $3.97 on Friday. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

