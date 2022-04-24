Comparing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Terran Orbital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aviat Networks and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 37.41% 14.87% 9.11% Terran Orbital N/A N/A -0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aviat Networks and Terran Orbital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.00%. Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.95%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Terran Orbital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.28 $110.14 million $9.12 3.43 Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Terran Orbital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products. It serves military, civil, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

