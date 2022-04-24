Comparing Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -212.62% -115.37% Gritstone bio -155.73% -37.44% -29.43%

CytRx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CytRx and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Gritstone bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.20%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than CytRx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($0.15) -1.00 Gritstone bio $48.21 million 4.62 -$75.08 million ($0.95) -3.22

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats CytRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

