Comparing Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Leatt alerts:

This table compares Leatt and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48% Bird Global N/A N/A -49.48%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leatt and Bird Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bird Global has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Leatt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leatt and Bird Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $72.48 million 1.84 $12.57 million $2.04 11.27 Bird Global $205.14 million 2.36 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

Leatt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bird Global.

Summary

Leatt beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leatt (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, impact shorts and cooling vests, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet, and hydration bags; casual clothing and caps; hats; and apparels that comprises jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as motor racing cars and other helmeted sports. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through its online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.