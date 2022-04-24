Comparing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Penumbra alerts:

79.4% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Penumbra and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 0.71% 3.57% 2.67% Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penumbra and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 6 0 2.86 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $281.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.44%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 9.41 $5.28 million $0.15 1,245.35 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Summary

Penumbra beats Alpha Tau Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.