CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Critical Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CompoSecure and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -4.15% 5.19% Blucora 0.88% 19.55% 6.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.41 $13.51 million N/A N/A Blucora $885.20 million 1.08 $7.76 million $0.14 142.50

CompoSecure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CompoSecure and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Blucora has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats CompoSecure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

