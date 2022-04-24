CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CONMED reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.86. 507,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49. CONMED has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CONMED by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CONMED by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

